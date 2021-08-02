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Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Decoding the Opening Ceremony
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144 views • August 02, 2021
We were blacked out by Xfinity. What didn't they want us to "show and tell"? This!
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You can find a full HD version for streaming and download here: https://theopenscroll.com/videos/Tokyo2020-OC.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Subscribe to The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
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