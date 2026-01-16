ICE Leader Bovino OWNS Woke Leftist Minnesota Politician in State Capitol who RUNS AWAY

Sandra Feist, the woke Minnesota politico, who was arguing for tampons in boys, bathrooms naturally confronts ICE leader Greg Bovino in what she was hoping would be a viral moment, and gets absolutely owned by facts which she cannot refuse, causing her to throw up her hands, call everyone "stupid" and run away.

