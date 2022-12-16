Why Is Everything On Pause? Are We Wrong?

It seems like things are back to normal out there and the fear that was being pumped out by the collective has paused. Are we wrong out preparing?



Support the show by using these links before you shop on Amazon

Amazon United States - http://amzn.to/2nxjgol

Amazon Canada - http://amzn.to/2ouAkA3

Amazon UK - http://amzn.to/2nBWKeN



