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Crazy Chuck Threatens Supreme Court Justices as Coronavirus Outbreaks Spread Worldwide - War Room Full Show
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27 views • March 06, 2020
Chuck Schumer leads a pro-death cult rally in Washington D.C. when he threatens Supreme Court justices if the side with anti-abortion policies. This lead to women screaming on a stage about their abortions and worse. The Coronavirus spread continues as some states declare emergency and Americans debate how to deal with the pandemic. Jesse Lee Peterson joins the broadcast to talk about the deranged state of the Democrat party and how liberal progressives are destroying America. Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus up to 50% off now!
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