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FIGHTING SEX ADDICTION! Freedomain Call In
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72 views • April 20, 2021
Philosopher Stefan Molyneux tackles the evil roots of a listener's fetish and sex addiction.
Not for the faint of heart, to put it mildly...
Dear Stef:
## Breaking sex addiction
- parents divorced when I was 4
- I was exposed to sex at a very young age
- mother was sole caregiver and very abusive
- this fed into a constant and persistent search for sex and I have done some things I'm very ashamed of as a result
- had two serious relationships and was cheated on in both (red flag blindness)
- the cheating has turned into a fetish likely as a defence mechanism but I don't know how to escape
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Free novel: https://www.freedomain.com/almost
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Your support is essential to Freedomain, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: https://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: https://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com
Not for the faint of heart, to put it mildly...
Dear Stef:
## Breaking sex addiction
- parents divorced when I was 4
- I was exposed to sex at a very young age
- mother was sole caregiver and very abusive
- this fed into a constant and persistent search for sex and I have done some things I'm very ashamed of as a result
- had two serious relationships and was cheated on in both (red flag blindness)
- the cheating has turned into a fetish likely as a defence mechanism but I don't know how to escape
Free Documentaries: https://www.freedomain.com/documentaries
Freedomain NFTs: www.freedomainnft.com
Free novel: https://www.freedomain.com/almost
▶️ Donate Now: https://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: https://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: https://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com
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