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[Prophecy Kamala Harris] "The Brick Breaker Game" - A Woman President in America
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278 views • November 09, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Disruption that causes Succession- There will be a future power shift without votes. An unelected king, America will have a woman in office. God says Kamala Harris will be president but America will not benefit from such a presidency. Vision of the deliberate breakdown of America by an unelected administration. We wait on the times of the Lord.
Full prophecy can be seen on the TMV blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/01/16/the-brick-breaker-game-november-4-2020/
Related Prophetic words:
NO MORE GRACE: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/03/4323/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
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OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Disruption that causes Succession- There will be a future power shift without votes. An unelected king, America will have a woman in office. God says Kamala Harris will be president but America will not benefit from such a presidency. Vision of the deliberate breakdown of America by an unelected administration. We wait on the times of the Lord.
Full prophecy can be seen on the TMV blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/01/16/the-brick-breaker-game-november-4-2020/
Related Prophetic words:
NO MORE GRACE: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/03/4323/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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