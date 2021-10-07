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Jesus Word The Sword Against Peace
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23 views • October 07, 2021
About the sword in the bible and its context, as Jesus has instructed, to speak from the holy spirit to the extent of my possibility, and with added bible quotes from my beloved friend Fritjof.
Please be aware: "All manner of sin and blasphemy shall be forgiven unto men; but the blasphemy against the Holy Spirit shall not be forgiven unto men" (Matthew 12:31)."
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Please be aware: "All manner of sin and blasphemy shall be forgiven unto men; but the blasphemy against the Holy Spirit shall not be forgiven unto men" (Matthew 12:31)."
[email protected]
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