Hilarious Babylon Bee Take May Be the Best 'Dem Ad' Ever

Republican candidates should run this as a regular ad on a loop from now until the election.
Thanks to The Babylon Bee
------------
Here is my YouTube Channel, please help me out and Subscribe, as a back up Channel
[closed caption - english subtitles]
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_jnlGm_4PlpJ9sQxFER4TQ/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.