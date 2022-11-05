Hilarious Babylon Bee Take May Be the Best 'Dem Ad' Ever

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Republican candidates should run this as a regular ad on a loop from now until the election.
Thanks to The Babylon Bee
------------
Here is my YouTube Channel, please help me out and Subscribe, as a back up Channel
[closed caption - english subtitles]
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_jnlGm_4PlpJ9sQxFER4TQ/