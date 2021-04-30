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Cliffhangers for the RESET Agenda | House of M Wetiko Cure and Templar Steganography Message | Two Parallel Paths of WAKING UP to Amnesia
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63 views • April 30, 2021
#BatmanYEARONE #VCipher #SpaceAliensOrBust2021 #HouseOfM #BitcoinRESET #OZ #Cliffhanger
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Gab: https://gab.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitter: https://twitter.com/santorin_ben
Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/id/Skullcap_SaVant/
Telegram: https://t.me/V_Cipher_Community
Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Batman Year One Wiki: https://batman.fandom.com/wiki/Batman:_Year_One
Marvel Character Wikis (Scarlet Witch & Domino): https://www.marvel.com/characters/domino-neena-thurman/in-comics | https://www.marvel.com/characters/scarlet-witch-wanda-maximoff/in-comics
House of M (Event): https://marvel.fandom.com/wiki/House_of_M_(Event)
Star Trek Inner Light Episode Synopsis & Video Clip: https://memory-alpha.fandom.com/wiki/The_Inner_Light_(episode) | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RQKp27ZDuCk
2021 Jupiter/Saturn Astrology and Winter Solstice Ritual Milestones: https://www.lookupthestars.com/post/the-astrology-of-2021-jupiter-saturn-conjunction-and-friends | https://astrologyforaquarius.com/articles/9273/jupiter-saturn-july-2020-january-2021/ | https://www.officeholidays.com/holidays/usa/labor-day
Zenith of the Alpha 176 Numerology (V Steg) Vid: https://youtu.be/Fe-NWPtVjUI
Shipping Fiasco Hitting its Height: https://www.freightwaves.com/news/flexport-trans-pacific-deteriorating-brace-for-shipping-tsunami
Mike Maloney (comments on shipping crisis): https://youtu.be/s94HAIfYt_Q
SEC Turmoil in key positions: https://www.politico.com/news/2021/04/28/sec-alex-oh-resignation-484955
Mars Perseverance Rover page: https://mars.nasa.gov/mars2020/
For All Mankind S2 E10 JFK / Mars Clip: https://tv.apple.com/us/show/for-all-mankind/umc.cmc.6wsi780sz5tdbqcf11k76mkp7?ctx_brand=tvs.sbd.4000
Clif High Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HBBwqdoMy7Gz/
After Skool Chemicals / Health Propaganda: https://youtu.be/Aw16LPVnNco
Robert Sepehr Aryan DNA Studies and Genetic Manipulation (clips only alluded to in presentation): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XXL09iWJrfs
Everquest Classic Intro: https://youtu.be/ym9hIEbnijw
[V]eeshan Steganography (Everquest): https://everquestlore.fandom.com/wiki/Veeshan
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Clubhouse: @skullcap_savant
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Theta.TV: https://www.theta.tv/skullcapsavant
YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/SkullcapSaVant
D-Live: https://dlive.tv/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/skullcap_savant
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vKkPZDTyoaFv/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/skullcapsavant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-569413
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Skullcap_SaVant
Flote: https://flote.app/SkullcapSaVant
Medium: https://medium.com/@skullcap-savant
Discord (Public/Lurking): discord.gg/VrmCvmk4e9
Discord (Patreon/Active): https://www.patreon.com/join/Skullcap_SaVant/checkout?rid=6091453
Gab: https://gab.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitter: https://twitter.com/santorin_ben
Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/id/Skullcap_SaVant/
Telegram: https://t.me/V_Cipher_Community
Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Batman Year One Wiki: https://batman.fandom.com/wiki/Batman:_Year_One
Marvel Character Wikis (Scarlet Witch & Domino): https://www.marvel.com/characters/domino-neena-thurman/in-comics | https://www.marvel.com/characters/scarlet-witch-wanda-maximoff/in-comics
House of M (Event): https://marvel.fandom.com/wiki/House_of_M_(Event)
Star Trek Inner Light Episode Synopsis & Video Clip: https://memory-alpha.fandom.com/wiki/The_Inner_Light_(episode) | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RQKp27ZDuCk
2021 Jupiter/Saturn Astrology and Winter Solstice Ritual Milestones: https://www.lookupthestars.com/post/the-astrology-of-2021-jupiter-saturn-conjunction-and-friends | https://astrologyforaquarius.com/articles/9273/jupiter-saturn-july-2020-january-2021/ | https://www.officeholidays.com/holidays/usa/labor-day
Zenith of the Alpha 176 Numerology (V Steg) Vid: https://youtu.be/Fe-NWPtVjUI
Shipping Fiasco Hitting its Height: https://www.freightwaves.com/news/flexport-trans-pacific-deteriorating-brace-for-shipping-tsunami
Mike Maloney (comments on shipping crisis): https://youtu.be/s94HAIfYt_Q
SEC Turmoil in key positions: https://www.politico.com/news/2021/04/28/sec-alex-oh-resignation-484955
Mars Perseverance Rover page: https://mars.nasa.gov/mars2020/
For All Mankind S2 E10 JFK / Mars Clip: https://tv.apple.com/us/show/for-all-mankind/umc.cmc.6wsi780sz5tdbqcf11k76mkp7?ctx_brand=tvs.sbd.4000
Clif High Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HBBwqdoMy7Gz/
After Skool Chemicals / Health Propaganda: https://youtu.be/Aw16LPVnNco
Robert Sepehr Aryan DNA Studies and Genetic Manipulation (clips only alluded to in presentation): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XXL09iWJrfs
Everquest Classic Intro: https://youtu.be/ym9hIEbnijw
[V]eeshan Steganography (Everquest): https://everquestlore.fandom.com/wiki/Veeshan
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