A Storm Is Coming: Hurricane Helene, NATO vs. Russia, Israel vs. Hezbollah, and Nuclear World War 3!
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
230 views • 7 months ago

👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout! 🇺🇸

This video shows the storm track of Hurricane Helene which is likely to make landfall on Thursday, September 26th in Florida, USA. It also touches on the intensification of the Ukraine/Russia War and the Israel vs. Hezbollah War or should I say the Israel vs. the Muslim World War!

Nuclear War is being threatened by Russia in response to what they perceive to be NATO expansion and aggression and honestly, it is hard to argue with that logic. Is Russia totally innocent, no. But this war could have been avoided unlike the Israel war against the Muslim world.

SOURCES ⬇️

1. Speaker of Russian Duma Tells Europe NUCLEAR WAR Coming - https://t.me/APFGAC/32768

On Thursday, the European Parliament passed a non-binding resolution calling for allowing Ukraine to attack deep within Russia. In response, the Speaker of Russia’s Duma ( one House of their Parliament) made a stunning statement, the clearest statement yet about World War 3 and Nuclear War!

Speaker of the Russian Duma Vyacheslav Volodin:

"Do the citizens of European countries want war to come to their home?

What the European Parliament is calling for leads to a world war using nuclear weapons... For your information, the flight time of the Sarmat missile to Strasbourg is 3 minutes 20 seconds."

THIS IS HUGE NEWS!

EVERYONE IN THE US, EUROPE AND WORLD NEEDS TO UNDERSTAND WHAT WILL HAPPEN NOW!

2. Proof of Weather Modification & Geoengineering - https://t.me/APFGAC/18639

