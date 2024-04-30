Create New Account
The US spends billions on Ukraine - While Maui Looks Like This
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

The US spends billions on Ukraine. The money won't change the outcome. Reuters already reported that the aid is too small.

The US spends billions arming Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.

But Maui, which was affected by wildfires in August 2023, still looks like this.

