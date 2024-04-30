The US spends billions on Ukraine - While Maui Looks Like This

The US spends billions on Ukraine. The money won't change the outcome. Reuters already reported that the aid is too small.
The US spends billions arming Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.
But Maui, which was affected by wildfires in August 2023, still looks like this.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.