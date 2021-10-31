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NEWS REPORT 2 |THOUSANDS OF DOCTORS & SCIENTISTS CALL FOR HALT TO COVID INJECTIONS, VACCINE MANDATES
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420 views • October 31, 2021
Ramola D Reports



Summary news report highlighting the vitally important statements and declarations of large groups of doctors and scientists worldwide demanding a halt to the COVID injections and vaccine mandates causing high numbers of deaths and very severe adverse events or vaccine damage worldwide, and urging parents everywhere to not vaccinate their children.

Article:
Thousands of Doctors & Scientists Worldwide Call for a Halt to the Unsafe & Toxic COVID Vaccines, for a Halt to Vaccine Mandates, & for Freedom to Practice Medicine & Share Research Without Fear of Censorship–As Medical Boards Issue Unscientific Edicts & Censor Truthtelling Docs /
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/10/25/thousands-of-doctors-scientists-worldwide-call-for-a-halt-to-the-unsafe-toxic-covid-vaccines-for-a-halt-to-vaccine-mandates-for-freedom-to-practice-medicine-share-research-without-fear-of-ce/

All articles referenced in the video from everydayconcerned.net are linked in the article above

PLEASE SHARE THIS NEWS REPORT ON EVERY SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNEL, VIDEO PLATFORM, EMAIL LISTSERV YOU CAN SO IT REACHES ALL COUNTRIES AND OFFERS LIFESAVING INFORMATION TO ALL BEING FOISTED WRONGFULLY WITH VACCINE MANDATES FOR A CONTROVERSIAL AND TOXIC INJECTION--thank you!

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Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
censorshipchildrenfdacdcvaccinedoctorsdeathsmandatesvaersscientistsinjectiongene therapyramola d reportsmrnacovid shot
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