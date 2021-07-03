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Who Would Take Firework Safety Tips From Achmed The Dead Terrorist?
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223 views • July 03, 2021
Published On Jul 1, 2021
The only thing worse than blending Bubba J and alcohol is mixing Achmed and explosives. As a public service, Achmed has some advice regarding combining all four.
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The only thing worse than blending Bubba J and alcohol is mixing Achmed and explosives. As a public service, Achmed has some advice regarding combining all four.
Jeff Dunham: Seriously!? Tour is Back! Ticket info at the link below.
jeffdunham.com/tours
Stream my last comedy special, Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself on Netflix NOW! Woo hoo! smarturl.it/BesideHimself
Stream my comedy special, Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster on Netflix! bit.ly/JeffDunham_RD
jeffdunham.com
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