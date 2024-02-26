Create New Account
Biologist prof. dr. Ulrike Kammerer: COVID jabs contain spider silk gene sequence
The Prisoner
587 views
Published 15 hours ago

View the full 53-minute interview here (YouTube’s auto-generated subtitles, which can be automatically translated to English, are quite good):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jCtmAe3DSwg

This segment starts around the 44-minute mark.

SOURCE

Segment from: https://twitter.com/_aussie17/status/1750276044458955148

Mirrored - frankploegman

covid jabs biologist prof dr ulrike kammerer spider silk gene sequence

