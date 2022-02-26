The Real Precursor Part 12 THE LIGHT IS AT THE END 0F THE TUNNEL

PLEASE READ ALL FOR MELove is one of the most widely used words in the world and yet so many people think it means different things. That being said the world’s definition of love is not the same as God’s definition of love. So what exactly is God’s definition of love in the Bible?The Bible states that God is love. The Word is God and Jesus is the Word made flesh. Therefore God’s Word is love and Jesus is love. Born again believers have the love of God in their hearts now by the Holy Spirit as a gift from God. Love never fails. (1 John 4:8,16, John 1:1-2,14, Romans 5:5)1 John 4:8 (KJV) He that loveth not knoweth not God; for God is love.1 John 4:16 (KJV) And we have known and believed the love that God hath to us. God is love; and he that dwelleth in love dwelleth in God, and God in him.John 1:1-2 (KJV) In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. 2 The same was in the beginning with God.John 1:14 (KJV) And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth.Romans 5:5 (KJV) And hope maketh not ashamed; because the love of God is shed abroad in our hearts by the Holy Ghost which is given unto us.This Bible explanation is the true definition of love according to God! It’s such an amazing truth that every believer should know and believe. Let’s take a more in-depth look at this type of love according to the Bible.If you would like to donate to The Real Precursor, it would be greatly appreciated.With your help, the messages in these videos, can be spread throughout the world, so those can prepare.Go to PayPal and type in the amount. Since it’s PayPal, it's easy and secure. Don’t have a PayPal account? No worries Sometimes its slow, you may have to try two or three timesOne time or a once a month donation, would be greatly appreciated. Rather it's, $20, $10 or $5, every donation is very important, thank you ! Or if you like you can send a check, money order or cash to: James Wright PO Box 795 Pie Town NM 87827 I like to say thank you with many blessings. I am greatly appreciated for all of your help. Be safe everyone and continue in prayer, much love, everyone