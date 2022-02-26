BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Real Precursor Part 12 THE LIGHT IS AT THE END 0F THE TUNNEL
Earth Changes News Channel
Earth Changes News Channel
786 followers
Follow
22
Share
Report
1124 views • February 26, 2022
PLEASE READ ALL FOR ME
Love is one of the most widely used words in the world and yet so many people think it means different things. That being said the world’s definition of love is not the same as God’s definition of love. So what exactly is God’s definition of love in the Bible?

The Bible states that God is love. The Word is God and Jesus is the Word made flesh. Therefore God’s Word is love and Jesus is love. Born again believers have the love of God in their hearts now by the Holy Spirit as a gift from God. Love never fails. (1 John 4:8,16, John 1:1-2,14, Romans 5:5)

1 John 4:8 (KJV) He that loveth not knoweth not God; for God is love.
1 John 4:16 (KJV) And we have known and believed the love that God hath to us. God is love; and he that dwelleth in love dwelleth in God, and God in him.
John 1:1-2 (KJV) In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. 2 The same was in the beginning with God.
John 1:14 (KJV) And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth.
Romans 5:5 (KJV) And hope maketh not ashamed; because the love of God is shed abroad in our hearts by the Holy Ghost which is given unto us.
This Bible explanation is the true definition of love according to God! It’s such an amazing truth that every believer should know and believe. Let’s take a more in-depth look at this type of love according to the Bible.

If you would like to donate to The Real Precursor, it would be greatly appreciated.
With your help, the messages in these videos, can be spread throughout the world, so those can prepare.
Go to PayPal and type in the amount. Since it’s PayPal, it's easy and secure. Don’t have a PayPal account? No worries Sometimes its slow, you may have to try two or three times
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/EarthChangesChannel

One time or a once a month donation, would be greatly appreciated. Rather it's, $20, $10 or $5, every donation is very important, thank you ! Or if you like you can send a check, money order or cash to: James Wright PO Box 795 Pie Town NM 87827 I like to say thank you with many blessings. I am greatly appreciated for all of your help. Be safe everyone and continue in prayer, much love, everyone
Keywords
controlilluminatiprogrammingsecretsocietiescoronaviruscovid-1913families
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Neuralink Reports Imagined Speech Decoded Into Words in Brain-Implant Trial

Neuralink Reports Imagined Speech Decoded Into Words in Brain-Implant Trial

Edison Reed
Experts Identify Physical Signs Linked to Excessive Smartphone Scrolling

Experts Identify Physical Signs Linked to Excessive Smartphone Scrolling

Edison Reed
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: Your homestead might be losing money while you&#8217;re not looking

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: Your homestead might be losing money while you’re not looking

Belle Carter
Study links preference for pasta and cheese spread to autism risk via immune system effects

Study links preference for pasta and cheese spread to autism risk via immune system effects

Laura Harris
U.S. Approves Possible $24.3 Billion Sale of 48 F-35 Jets to Saudi Arabia

U.S. Approves Possible $24.3 Billion Sale of 48 F-35 Jets to Saudi Arabia

Garrison Vance
Google May Ask Adults Flagged as Under 18 in Canada to Verify Age With ID or Selfie

Google May Ask Adults Flagged as Under 18 in Canada to Verify Age With ID or Selfie

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy