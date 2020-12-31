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The Cosmic False Flag - Dr Steven Greer
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241 views • December 31, 2020
Dr. Steven M. Greer, MD, Founder of The Disclosure Project presenting The Cosmic False Flag at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) in 2015
*** mirrored from Dr. Steven Greer's youtube channel ***
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VL0Rpy0Dhhs
*** mirrored from Dr. Steven Greer's youtube channel ***
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VL0Rpy0Dhhs
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