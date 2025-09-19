Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 13–19 September 2025

❗️From 13 to 19 September this year, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have carried out four group strikes with high-precision weapons and attack drones to hit Ukraine's power, fuel and transport infrastructure, which were used in the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as arsenals, a training centre for operators of unmanned aerial vehicles, assembly, storage, and launch sites for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations, nationalists, and foreign mercenaries.

💥 During the week, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of four mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, one air assault brigade, and one air assault regiment, and two assault regiments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), and one territorial defence brigade in Sumy region.

🔥 In Kharkov direction, strikes were delivered at formations of a mechanised brigade, a motorised infantry brigade, an assault regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, two territorial defence brigades, and one national guard brigade.

▪️ During the week, the enemy sustained losses of up to 1,250 troops, four tanks, nine armoured fighting vehicles, 50 motor vehicles, and 16 field artillery guns in the area of responsibility of the Sever Group of Forces. 9 electronic warfare and counter-fire stations, and 42 ammunition and materiel depots were neutralised.

📍 Zapad GOFs took more advantageous lines and positions. The Group's elements inflicted losses on formations of a tank brigade, four mech'd brigades, one air assault brigades, two assault brigs, one territorial defence brigade, & 2 national guard brigs.

▪️ The enemy lost more than 1,660 troops, two tanks, 14 armoured fighting vehicles, including six Western-made vehicles, 165 motor vehics, and 10 field artillery guns. Moreover, 60 electronic warfare and counter-fire stations, as well as 31 ammunition depots, were neutralised.

📍 Yug Group's units improved the situation along the front line. They inflicted damage on manpower and military hardware of five mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brig, one airmobile brig, one assault brig, one mountain assault brig of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, one marine brig, two territorial defence brigs, two National Guard brigs, and one Ukrainian National Police brig.

▪️ Over the week, UKR armed formations suffered losses of more than 1,540 troops, two tanks, 25 armoured fighting vehicles, 89 motor vehics, and 24 field artill guns in this direction. 15 electronic warfare and counter-fire stations, and 30 depots storing ammo, fuel, and materiel have been neutralised.

🚩 Tsentr Group's units continued active offensive operations on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic and Dnepropetrovsk region. Muravka in the DPR has been liberated.

💥 Strikes were delivered at formations of six mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brig, one jaeger brig, two assault brigs, three air assault brigs, two assault regiments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, three marine brigades, three territorial defence brigs, two national guard brigades, and one Ukrainian National Police brigade.

▪️ Enemy lost up to 3,330 troops, two tanks, 29 armoured fighting vehics, 49 motor vehics, and 13 artill guns.

🚩 Over the week, units of the Vostok GOFs have advanced to the depths of the enemy's defence. Russian troops liberated Novonikolayevka in Dnepropetrovsk region, Olgovskoye and Novoivanovka in Zaporozhye reg.

💥 They inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of five mech'd brigades, two assault brigs, one assault regiment of the AFU, 3 territorial defence brigs, and one Natl Guard brig.

▪️ Enemy losses in this direction amounted to more than 1,860 troops, 3 tanks, 11 armoured fighting vehics, 84 motor vehics, & 5 field artill guns. Five electronic warfare stations & 3 ammo & materiel depots were neutralised.

🔥Units of the Dnepr GOFs inflicted losses on formations of two mech'd brigs, one air assault brig, one mountain assault brig, three coastal defence brigs of the AFU, one marine brig, 3 territorial defence brigs, and one Natl Guard brig.

▪️ The enemy lost up to 380 troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehics, 48 motor vehics, and five artill guns. 34 electronic warfare stations, 22 depots storing ammo, fuel, and materiel have been neutralised.

🎯 AD systems shot down four guided aerial bombs, four HIMARS MLRS projectiles manufactured by the US, and 1,667 fixed-wing UAVs.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the enemy has lost:

▫️ 667 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 85,035 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 628 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 25,172 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,592 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 29,721 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 42,182 special military vehicles.