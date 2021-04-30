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Rare Mandacaru flower 🌸 🌵🌺 Flor do Mandacaru (cactus) uma florescência rara de ver pois ela aparece por apenas um dia.
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51 views • April 30, 2021
🌵🌺 Flor do Mandacaru (cactus) uma florescência rara de ver pois ela aparece por apenas um dia.
Acontece quando a planta quer espalhar sementes. Floresce por um dia e recolhe tudo de volta como nutrientes, pois é uma planta adaptada a ambientes áridos...
Acontece quando a planta quer espalhar sementes. Floresce por um dia e recolhe tudo de volta como nutrientes, pois é uma planta adaptada a ambientes áridos...
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