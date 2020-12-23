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#7 - Politicians LIE. We are not over populated. The Plandemic is a FEAR tactic to make you conform!
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59 views • December 23, 2020
Peter shows 'factually' we are not overpopulated and the LIES we are being fed about Covid 2019 are designed to terrify you into submission. The way out is to learn the truth and the facts laid out here by Peter are easy to look up. They verify he's telling the truth.
www.petervaughan.net and get your personalised Forecast a Profile of your future.
www.petervaughan.net and get your personalised Forecast a Profile of your future.
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