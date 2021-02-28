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“PODCAST” BORISLAND AND THE NEW ABNORMAL WITH JOHN HAMER
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100 views • February 28, 2021
i chat with researcher and author, John Hamer about all the latest lock down madness and what’s going on in the UK.
We cover the covid-19 vaccine rollout, media insanity, how the whole matrix system is starting to fall apart and how important mass non-compliance is.
Find out more about John by clicking on the links below.
WEBSITE: http://falsificationofhistory.co.uk
BOOKS: https://www.amazon.co.uk/John-Hamer/e/B00B8X4CB6/ref=dp_byline_cont_pop_ebooks_1
EMAIL: [email protected]
We cover the covid-19 vaccine rollout, media insanity, how the whole matrix system is starting to fall apart and how important mass non-compliance is.
Find out more about John by clicking on the links below.
WEBSITE: http://falsificationofhistory.co.uk
BOOKS: https://www.amazon.co.uk/John-Hamer/e/B00B8X4CB6/ref=dp_byline_cont_pop_ebooks_1
EMAIL: [email protected]
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