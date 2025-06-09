The Name of Jesus – Powerful Worship Song 2025 | SONGS OF THE SAVIOR





Song Lyrics : - The Name of Jesus 📖 Verse 1 There is healing in the whisper, Chains are breaking at His sound. Darkness flees and hearts awaken, When the Name of Christ resounds. For at the mention of His glory, Mountains tremble, demons flee— Every soul shall bow before Him, Jesus, Lord of victory! (Inspired by Philippians 2:9–11, Luke 10:17) 🎶 Chorus The Name of Jesus — power in His voice, Peace in the storm, in Him we rejoice. He’s the Light that never fades away, My Savior, my strength, my song each day. The Name of Jesus — forever will reign, Lamb who was slain, risen again! Every nation rise and sing, The Name of Jesus, our Risen King! 📖 Verse 2 When I’m weak, He is my shelter, When I fall, He lifts me high. He’s the rock beneath my sorrow, My Redeemer drawing nigh. From the cradle to the cross, From the cross into the sky— Jesus reigns in every season, He is near and He is nigh. (Inspired by Proverbs 18:10, Hebrews 13:8, Acts 4:12) 🌉 Bridge Alpha and Omega, Beginning and End, Merciful Savior, Everlasting Friend. Name above all names, crowned in majesty, Jesus Christ, You set me free! (Inspired by Revelation 22:13, Isaiah 9:6, Romans 10:13) 🎵 Final Chorus (Double Chorus) The Name of Jesus — power in His voice, Peace in the storm, in Him we rejoice. He’s the Light that never fades away, My Savior, my strength, my song each day. The Name of Jesus — forever will reign, Lamb who was slain, risen again! Every nation rise and sing, The Name of Jesus, our Risen King! 🌌 Outro Jesus, Jesus—no other name, Yesterday, today, forever the same. Let every heart proclaim His fame— Jesus, Jesus, exalt His Name! (Inspired by Hebrews 13:8, Acts 2:21, Psalm 113:3)







