The ECS becomes your GPS

James lesson #14; Finishing our look into Ephesians 4, we see how the Edification Complex of the Soul (ECS) becomes our guiding force and acts as a GPS for handling the spiritual as well as the natural life. The WORD changes us we don't change the WORD. The metabolism of the WORD under the filling power of the SPIRIT builds a structure in your soul. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!