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AXIL Hearing Performance
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10 views • March 12, 2021
While attending the 2021 Shooting Sports Showcase at the CMP Talladega Marksmanship Park we had a chance to talk to AXIL Hearing Performance about some of the ear protection products in their lineup.
00:00 Intro
00:46 Hearing Aids
01:34 XP Reactor
02:37 Trackr
03:44 Trackr Blu
04:36 GS Extreme
#TacticalLeprechaun Approved Gear
Amazon Influencer Store
https://www.amazon.com/shop/clovertacpro
CloverTac Homepage
http://www.clovertac.com
Shirts, Swag & More
https://clovertac.com/shop/
use code HALFOFF on orders of $50 or more
Become A YouTube Channel Member
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCStJdWfvuhKP5URgXgtzx7Q/join
CloverTac On Patreon
The Best Perks On Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/clovertac
Extra Content & Cool Perks
Thank you for being a loyal friend to the
CloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe
00:00 Intro
00:46 Hearing Aids
01:34 XP Reactor
02:37 Trackr
03:44 Trackr Blu
04:36 GS Extreme
#TacticalLeprechaun Approved Gear
Amazon Influencer Store
https://www.amazon.com/shop/clovertacpro
CloverTac Homepage
http://www.clovertac.com
Shirts, Swag & More
https://clovertac.com/shop/
use code HALFOFF on orders of $50 or more
Become A YouTube Channel Member
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCStJdWfvuhKP5URgXgtzx7Q/join
CloverTac On Patreon
The Best Perks On Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/clovertac
Extra Content & Cool Perks
Thank you for being a loyal friend to the
CloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe
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