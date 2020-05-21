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How Coronavirus is Killing You in Your Sleep
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57 views • May 21, 2020
Has Coronavirus been haunting your nightmares? It's not uncommon during strenuous times for your dreams to reflect the stresses of your everyday life, and if you're stuck home in quarantine, on top of Covid-19 news taking over your social media feeds, it makes sense you'd take out that stress in your dreams. But can having Coronavirus nightmares hurt you? Isn't sleep a time to rest and recharge? All that and more in today's amazing new video! Don't miss it!
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