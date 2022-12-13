Quo Vadis





Dec 11, 2022

In this video we share Medjugorje Visionary Mirjana on the Unfolding of the Secrets.





Our Lady of Medjugorje has told the six visionaries that She would give to them the 10 secrets.

3 of the Visionaries have already received all 10.

The other 3 visionaries have each received 9 secrets so far.

The 10 Secrets are talked about a lot, but very little is known about them.

The visionaries can share only a little bit of information about the secrets, the rest they say is ‘secret’.

The current difficulties gripping humanity, the war in Europe, the lingering effects of the pandemic, out of control inflation, Gun violence, record gas prices, and the threat of nuclear war have serious people asking if we are experiencing a sort of “Warning,” and that perhaps today’s events are a sign of the beginning of the Medjugorje Secrets.

Mirjana has made recent statements that seem to hint that we are getting closer and closer.





Here are some revelations from Mirjana that speak to the nearness of the secrets.

“Our Lady told me many things that I cannot yet reveal. I can only hint at what the future holds, but I do see indications that the events are already in motion”.

“Now is the time to tell my story”.

When Mirjana launched her book, she made the statement that it was important to get her story out “Now” presumably without further delay.

Her statement seemed to point to a time in the near future when world events would encounter spiritually significant events.





Mirjana recently said: “I can not divulge much about the secrets but I can say this, Our Lady is planning on changing the world.

She did not come to announce our destruction; she came to save us and with her Son she will triumph over evil.

Mirjana knows the exact date of when the secrets unfold.

“Our Lady spoke about the secrets, clarifying the details of how everything would unfold and preparing me for my role.





On September 13, 1984, she told me the date on which I must give details of the first secrets to the priest.

This new knowledge eased my distress and gave me strength.

Also, ‘The secrets contain many blessings but chastisements for the world as well.”

Father Peter, of Medjugorje, has been tasked with revealing the secrets to the world when Mirjana is given permission from Our Lady.





In an interview with Radio Maria, the Franciscan priest said we are getting closer to the time of the secrets.

Father Petar said: It can be said that they concern particular events that will happen at a certain time and place.

When this will happen we have not yet known, but we have the present that with each passing day, we are getting closer and closer to that moment.

The message of every secret will contain this teaching: the life that God has given us, the time we live are gifts from God for us .”

Mirjana married Marco Soldo, nephew of Father Slavko Barbaric, on September 16, 1989, whom she had known since childhood. She has two daughters.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3oMaAoAm3QE