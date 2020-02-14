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Infowars was talking about this before anybody!
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55 views • February 14, 2020
As I was driving on my way home from work today, I was listening to Mark Levin on Sirius Radio. . He was talking about about Roger Stone and how Roger Stone had a tainted jury. He was acting like he was the first one to break the news. Well, Mr. Levin, I'm here to tell you, Alex Jones got it right before anybody!
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