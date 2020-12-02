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Dr. RAUNI KILDE ~ Global Illumination & Spiritual Awareness [Age Of Truth TV] [HD]
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10 views • December 02, 2020
NEW eye-opening, dynamic, controversial, informative and mind-blowing AGE OF TRUTH TV interview-documentary production featuring former Finnish Chief Medical Officer, Doctor, Best-seller author and Truth Reseacher - Dr. RAUNI-LEENA LUUKANEN-KILDE.
"GLOBAL ILLUMINATION & SPIRITUAL AWARENESS" is the latest 1 hour and 20 minute Age Of Truth TV interview documentary with Dr. Rauni Kilde, which covers a lot of different topics concerning global topics, medicine, conspiracies and spirituality.
This second Age Of Truth TV interview with Dr. Kilde goes into many areas which the first documentary "The Grande Dame Of Consciousness" from 2012 did not have time left to cover.
Topics:
_______
- Spirituality
- Paranormal Activity
- Telepathy
- Out Of Body Experiences
- Mind Control
- Medicine, Vaccines, Big Pharma companies for depopulation
control
- New World Order
- Illuminati
- The Bilderberg Group
- NASA
- Trilateral Commisson
- UFO´s / Aliens
- Financial Crisis
- Chemtrails
- Radiation, Dangers of mobile phone, WIFI
- Surveillance & Big Brother community
- Sexuality - homosexuality, transsexuality, peadophilia, feminism
and women/men relations
- Council Of Foreign Relations
- Religions & The New Pope and the Vatican
.....and much more in this new 80 minute long documentary film featruing Dr. Rauni Kilde, interviewed by Age Of Truth TV Presenter LUCAS ALEXANDER.
Premiere: April 20, 2014 !!!
All Rights Reserved © Age Of Truth*TV 2014 [HD]
Contact email: [email protected]
"GLOBAL ILLUMINATION & SPIRITUAL AWARENESS" is the latest 1 hour and 20 minute Age Of Truth TV interview documentary with Dr. Rauni Kilde, which covers a lot of different topics concerning global topics, medicine, conspiracies and spirituality.
This second Age Of Truth TV interview with Dr. Kilde goes into many areas which the first documentary "The Grande Dame Of Consciousness" from 2012 did not have time left to cover.
Topics:
_______
- Spirituality
- Paranormal Activity
- Telepathy
- Out Of Body Experiences
- Mind Control
- Medicine, Vaccines, Big Pharma companies for depopulation
control
- New World Order
- Illuminati
- The Bilderberg Group
- NASA
- Trilateral Commisson
- UFO´s / Aliens
- Financial Crisis
- Chemtrails
- Radiation, Dangers of mobile phone, WIFI
- Surveillance & Big Brother community
- Sexuality - homosexuality, transsexuality, peadophilia, feminism
and women/men relations
- Council Of Foreign Relations
- Religions & The New Pope and the Vatican
.....and much more in this new 80 minute long documentary film featruing Dr. Rauni Kilde, interviewed by Age Of Truth TV Presenter LUCAS ALEXANDER.
Premiere: April 20, 2014 !!!
All Rights Reserved © Age Of Truth*TV 2014 [HD]
Contact email: [email protected]
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