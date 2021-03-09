Dr. Bhattacharya: Lockdowns The 'Biggest Public Health Mistake We've Ever Made'

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Stanford University Medical School professor Dr. Jay Bhattacharya is featured in Newsweek Magazine condemning the lockdowns across the United States to fight the virus, calling them the biggest mistake ever made by public health authorities. A new study released by none other than the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) ironically appears to bolster Dr. Bhattacharya's claim. Is the truth starting to seep out from the Berlin Wall of lies?
CDC report cited in this episode: https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/pdfs/mm7010e3-H.pdf