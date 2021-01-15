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The Purge. Patriots Regroup. MCSU Voice of the Underground, 2021.0115
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430 views • January 15, 2021
The onslaught accelerates. The new targets of persecution have been identified. Do the Patriots need to fallback and regroup? Hypocrisy abounds. The Deep State wants you to believe fantasy and falsehoods as reality -- up is down and down is up. Patriots around the globe are awake and active. The Mr. Chris Show Voice of the Underground is a new format to discuss current topics and inspire Patriots to be responsible but vigilant.
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