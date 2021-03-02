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The Lying HYPOCRITE ~ False brother Stair March - 1 - 2021
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20 views • March 02, 2021
https://thefinalwitness.com/
Proverbs 11:9 An HYPOCRITE with His Mouth Destroyeth His Neighbour:Just like ralph does when he talks about The brothers and Sisters at the river!!! { And Others } But Through Knowledge shall the Just Be Delivered. May Almighty God Through His Son Jesus The Christ deliver you from All wicked men like False brother ralph stair is my prayer in The Stong and Glourios name of Jesus, Amen
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
Proverbs 11:9 An HYPOCRITE with His Mouth Destroyeth His Neighbour:Just like ralph does when he talks about The brothers and Sisters at the river!!! { And Others } But Through Knowledge shall the Just Be Delivered. May Almighty God Through His Son Jesus The Christ deliver you from All wicked men like False brother ralph stair is my prayer in The Stong and Glourios name of Jesus, Amen
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
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