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3 minutes of AVOID sterilizing your kids and QUIT YOUR JOB!
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62 views • October 12, 2021
This one is for that special someone in your family whose kids have not yet been victimized. Hope it helps someone. This is a frequency incursion. stop talking about the details. and JOBS! Most truth lovers don't know the streetlights are 5G transmittershttps://www.brighteon.com/73680f92-5a26-43e8-9f15-4ffd0a0ea480
. They are. look intto it. now.
chrispomeroy.ca
. They are. look intto it. now.
chrispomeroy.ca
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