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IRISH COUNCIL FOR HUMAN RIGHTS - Prominent Irish Doctors Speak Out About their Concerns about Potential Dangers for this Vaccination in Children
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70 views • September 13, 2021
The Vaccine is Failing
Share with everyone, “Then the eyes of those who are blind will be opened, And the ears of those who are deaf will be unstopped.“
https://t.me/JFKReal/73
Share with everyone, “Then the eyes of those who are blind will be opened, And the ears of those who are deaf will be unstopped.“
https://t.me/JFKReal/73
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