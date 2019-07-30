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NEXT-GEN - 6mm RAIL GUNS - World's Most Precise Rifles
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53 views • July 30, 2019
We have a look at a shooting sport that even avid SHOOTERS haven't heard about. These rifles are the most precise rifles in any shooting sport. It probably boggles the minds of many that these exist. It may look easy but there are so many SLIGHT variables in shooting. There is wind, humidity, temperature, minute variations in powder loads, and even the bullets have to be perfect in order to get consistent shots each time. The aiming of the gun itself is just one factor. They are coming as close to perfection as humanly possible.
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