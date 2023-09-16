Safety Wars Live 9-15-2023 Disaster Mental Health, followup on 9-11-2023 Program

Disaster Mental Health.
We continue with our theme of Disaster Preparedness Month with a follow-up to our last program, and a discussion on disaster mental health. If time allows we will go into some OSHA News Releases.
For all your consulting needs go to www.safetywars.com, our updated website. You can reach me at 845-269-5772 or [email protected].
#jimpoesl #safetywars #jcptechnicalservices #safetywarslive #safetyfm #jayallen
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.