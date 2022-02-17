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Health for All of Life with Rev. Dr. Jason Garwood | Conners Clinic Live #28
Conners Clinic
Conners Clinic
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0 view • February 17, 2022
Rev. Dr. Jason Garwood joins Dr. Conners this week as they discuss Pastor Garwood's book, "𝘏𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘵𝘩 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘰𝘧 𝘓𝘪𝘧𝘦: 𝘈 𝘔𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘔𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘧𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘰 𝘰𝘧 𝘏𝘰𝘱𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘏𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘕𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴."

Learn more about Jason and his book at ConnersClinic.com/28

Over the past century the Western world has seen tremendous advances in medicine & technology. But what if, in our insatiable urge to progress, we have lost what it means to be healthy? What happens when Big-Pharma and Big-Government work together in an unholy union of oppression and tyranny?

We are sicker than ever. We have forgotten the natural, God-given systems in the body that can often be healed by simple protocols found in creation.

The church is now afraid to apply biblical principles to the stewardship of our bodies.

-=- PODCASTS -=-
Listen to podcasts? Here are a couple that we personally host that will help you on your journey to health and healing:

Conners Clinic Live: https://www.connersclinic.com/live
The Anne & Ashely Show: https://www.connersclinic.com/show

-=- WRITINGS -=-
Download all of our books (including the Amazon #1 Best Seller "Stop Fighting Cancer & Start Treating the Cause") for FREE at https://www.connersclinic.com/books

Looking for more alternative, holistic health information? Check out our hundreds of articles on topics ranging from cancer to nutrition to genetics and everything in between: https://www.connersclinic.com/blog

-=- FIND US ELSEWHERE -=-
✅ Website ➡ https://connersclinic.com
✅Patient Online Store ➡ https://shop.connersclinic.com
✅Conners Clinic Reviews ➡ https://connersclinic.com/reviews
✅ Telegram ➡ https://t.me/ConnersClinic
✅ Gab ➡ https://www.gab.com/connersclinic
✅Facebook ➡ https://www.facebook.com/connersclinic
✅Twitter ➡ https://www.twitter.com/connersclinic
✅LinkedIn ➡ http://linkedin.com/company/conners-c...
✅Four Pillars of Cancer ➡ https://www.connersclinic.com/cancer

-=- CONTACT CONNERS CLINIC -=-
(651) 739-1248
[email protected]
Keywords
rifealternative cancer treatmentdr kevin connersconners clinicholistic cancernatural cancer cureconnors clinicdr kevin connors
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