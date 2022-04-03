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Is The World Getting More and More Insane?
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306 views • April 03, 2022
Paul predicted that as the end times approached people would become more and more insane. We see that happening in the world today as the things people believe become weirder and weirder. From flat earth to evolution, people are losing their minds.
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