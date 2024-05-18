Create New Account
Another Dream Chamber for Ffraed
the Song of Ffraed
She wasn't right, this dream chamber, when I went by her in June 2017. Seven years later, Ffraed brought me back on 14th of May 2024, and again on the 15th. This is a video of the second visit.

https://thesongofffraed.org/

https://thesongofffraed.org/2020/07/24/called-to-cares/

https://thesongofffraed.org/2023/08/05/into-un-beingi-met-a-man-part-2/


Video channels:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-5213575

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ellisctaylor

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheSongofFfraed:d


Credits:

Music: The Blessing: Violin Cover (VLOG NO COPYRIGHT MUSIC) AngelAbaoSuarez (THE EXPLORER)

https://www.youtube.com/@angelsuarez-theexplorer3972


"Come Holy Spirit" Catholic Prayer: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Come,_Holy_Spirit

Flame background: Marek Piwnicki: unsplash.com/es/@marekpiwnicki

Floria Thames: Photo taken at Gors Fawr.

Depiction of the Christian Holy Spirit as a dove, by Gian Lorenzo Bernini.

Female Holy Spirit 14th C. fresco: Trinity in St. James Church, Urschalling Germany.

Finding Holy Spirit Mother: Ally Kateusz: allykateusz.org/

Dr. Ashraf Fekry: the portrait of Jesus Christ.

The Diocese of St. Davids: stdavids.churchinwales.org.uk/en/

Cadw: cadw.gov.wales/

Heart of the Dragon Festival: A blog from the time: musingsfromgellifach.blogspot.com/2011/06/come-and-join-gathering-of-dragons-on.html


There may be some material in this video that I could not ascertain ownership of.

To those I haven't mentioned, who deserve credit, thank you.

