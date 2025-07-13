Dr. Ardis Show | The Answers to Hypothyroidism ,Thyroid Part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this revealing episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, "The Answers to Hypothyroidism Part 1", Dr. Ardis tackles the widespread issue of hypothyroidism, affecting millions with symptoms like fatigue, weight gain, and memory issues. He exposes the overprescription of levothyroxine—90% of the 23 million Americans taking it may not need it, as per Yale research—and its risks, including heart failure, osteoporosis, and even cardiovascular death in the elderly.