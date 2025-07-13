BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. Ardis Show | The Answers to Hypothyroidism ,Thyroid Part 1
Mindy
Mindy
493 followers
351 views • 1 day ago

In this revealing episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, "The Answers to Hypothyroidism Part 1", Dr. Ardis tackles the widespread issue of hypothyroidism, affecting millions with symptoms like fatigue, weight gain, and memory issues. He exposes the overprescription of levothyroxine—90% of the 23 million Americans taking it may not need it, as per Yale research—and its risks, including heart failure, osteoporosis, and even cardiovascular death in the elderly.

