Candace Goes SCORCHED EARTH On Trump!

Popular podcaster and political commentator Candace Owens has recently ramped up her criticism of Donald Trump, noting that “MAGA got fractured” when Trump instructed his followers to stop asking questions about Jeffrey Epstein. Jimmy agrees with Owens’ sentiment, arguing that Trump has betrayed his populist base by funding wars, expanding deficits, and serving establishment interests, including those of Israel and the military-industrial complex.
Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger also critique Trump’s continued loyalty to political elites over his supporters and mocks those who defend him uncritically. Jimmy closes by commending Owens for standing by her convictions and reminds viewers that politicians work for the people, not the other way around.
Mirrored - The Jimmy Dore Show
Thanks to John M for Link
