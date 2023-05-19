The Moon Landings - I'm Glad You Asked

There's always something new coming out to make us all ask the same question, "Did we REALLY go to the moon?
Video Source:
'Geraldo At Large'
'Brighteon Conversations' with Mike Adams interviewing Bart Sibrel
Mike Adams:(Brighteon)
Closing theme music:
'Bass Addict' by Steve Oxen
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Mike Adams, Bart Sibrel, or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
pc fri17:06
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.