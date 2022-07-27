Sonic Weapon "C19s" photo'd in Traffic 2018 and Effects of Psychotronic Weapons

Photo from August 29, 2018, Richmond, VA.A quick summary of symptoms induceable through electronic covert methods. Western medicine needs to get up-to-speed on this to prevent grand-scale misdiagnoses.





That image of the helicopter zapping people... reminds me of exactly what I recorded on 4/20/2022 flying over Richmond... hmm... here's that one https://rumble.com/v11tyra-skywatch-opti-copter-flying-e-to-w-over-richmond-va-4202022.html





More about that leaked document here: https://rumble.com/v1d5bmn-foia-psychtronic-weapons-leak-vr-contact-lens-night-vision-eyedrops-human-h.html





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