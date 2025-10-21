BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
ROBERT Dᴇ NIRO 🎙 WE CANNOT LET UP ON PROTESTS, OR WE RISK TRUMP THIRD TERM
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
71 views • 1 day ago

 #RobertDeNiro #Trump #Politics

Actor Robert De Niro joins “The Weekend” for a wide-ranging discussion on Saturday’s “No Kings” Day protests, Democratic leadership, and the importance of “fighting fire with fire” against Donald Trump.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uc18Ukt2kWQ

propagandamsnbcrobert de niropresident donald john trumpjonathan capehartno kings protests
