ROBERT Dᴇ NIRO 🎙 WE CANNOT LET UP ON PROTESTS, OR WE RISK TRUMP THIRD TERM

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#RobertDeNiro #Trump #Politics
Actor Robert De Niro joins “The Weekend” for a wide-ranging discussion on Saturday’s “No Kings” Day protests, Democratic leadership, and the importance of “fighting fire with fire” against Donald Trump.
For more context and news coverage of the most important stories of our day click here: https://www.msnbc.com/
» Subscribe to MSNBC: / msnbc
» Subscribe to MSNBC on TikTok / msnbc
» Subscribe to MSNBC on Instagram / msnbc
Download our new MSNBC app for the latest breaking news and daily headlines at a glance: https://www.msnbc.com/information/dow...
Follow MSNBC Show Blogs
MaddowBlog: https://www.msnbc.com/maddowblog
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of political headlines, commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, The Briefing with Jen Psaki, Morning Joe, The Beat, Deadline: White House, The Weeknight, All In, The Last Word, The 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com: https://www.msnbc.com/
Subscribe to the MSNBC Daily Newsletter: https://link.msnbc.com/join/5ck/msnbc...
#RobertDeNiro #Trump #Politics #GOP #NoKings #Protest