Laura Jeffery, Canadian Embalmer, Testimony 💉🇨🇦

The NCI has been created to support the following objectives:

1. TO LISTEN to the stories of Canadians impacted by the health protection measures adopted, and to the testimonies of experts, including those whose narratives differ from the governmental narrative.

3-out-of-4 Canadians report having been harmed by Canada’s COVID-19 policies.

In particular, Canadians expressed harms concerning isolation, increased divorce or family tension, disruptions to the lives of children and students, job and income losses, business failures, increased mental and physical health stress, reduced healthcare quality, and limitations on rights and freedoms.

2. TO LEARN what went right and what went wrong during the past three years, and what are the lessons to be learned from Canada’s COVID-19 experience?

3. TO RECOMMEND ways and means of ensuring that any future national crises are better managed, harms mitigated, and trust in public institutions upheld.

