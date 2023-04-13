https://gettr.com/post/p2e8sepd9d8

4/10/2023 Brother Changdao revealed to us why the over 500 fellow fighters were so lucky to be able to visit the NFSC base ahead of schedule. He also briefed us on the progress of the renovation construction of the base, along with some other details.

#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow





4/10/2023 长岛哥向战友们揭秘为何这次500多位战友有幸可以提前参观新中国联邦的基地，并介绍了基地装修建设方面的进度和细节。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平



