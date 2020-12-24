Area 51 U.S. space fleet military whistleblower exposes that military cancelled its "Project Looking Glass" because Illuminati NWO globalist elites discovered all future timelines converge to only one

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2020). Our ally Bill says all future timelines will converge into one timeline of God’s wrath and judgment Bible prophecy, just as I had said before many times from long ago. Bill Wood says the reason why the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar black nobility families pedophile cannibal Satanist “miniature Canaanite royal bloodline nephilim giants” globalist elites cancelled the Illuminati NWO’s “Operation Looking Glass” is because all the millions and billions and trillions and decillions of future timelines all converged into only one single possible future timeline, which is our Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus’ Bible timeline. There is no escape from God’s wrath and judgment, and the Bible’s “Book of Revelation” prophecy Tribulation Age. Bill Wood was an expert in calculating predictability of future occurrences, and was brought into the military to see if there was any way for the Dracos and their boss Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati top hierarchy “Pleiadians’ Luciferian New Age White Lodge Brotherhood” (aka “Dracos’ Satanist Black Lodge Brotherhood”) ascended master fallen angels to escape God’s judgment. However, they found out that there is no possibility to escape the eventuality of God’s judgment and Christ’s millennial kingdom. Satan Lucifer could use thousands of the AntiChrist’s “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture Theories Lies fake millennial kingdom of Christ” nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar CIA disinformants to deceive all the religious Christians to enter the Tribulation Age and behead them at the very beginning of the Tribulation Age, but they cannot prevent the rapture of the Pre-Tribulation Rapture Truth real Christians before the Tribulation Age begins and Jesus’ millennial kingdom. This is why the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Slytherin black nobility families (Pharaoh Caesar papal lineage nephilim descendants of the Snake in the Garden of Eden—Anu of the Anunnaki Draco Prime reptilian chimera alien’s royal bloodline) have hidden from the public what they saw in the future using the “Project Looking Glass” technology. Their control and reign comes to an end. Jesus takes over the earth. Checkmate. Satan Lucifer gets thrown into the abyss. They still use the “Project Looking Glass” star gate technology to travel to various future timelines, but the timeline convergence starting from December 21, 2012 is hidden from the dumb human homo-sapiens specie populace. God gave our Christian brother Scott a vision of the rapture and the destruction of the evil sinful wicked End Times generation of “women’s head coverings rebelling” “Satan Lucifer’s 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project men’s trousers cross-dressers” Jezebel worshippers and Sananda Jesus worshippers. They will be destroyed in the Tribulation Age. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***See full article at:Tags:#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine