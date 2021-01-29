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Thought things are bad now - Just Wait - Video 8
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1544 views • January 29, 2021
This video is my idea and that of others what is facing the human race in the coming future. Please like and support my channel. All my books are here https://payhip.com/CrescentHillFarm DownLoad the Adam and Eve story PDF here. https://www.docdroid.net/zeFqyVh/chan-thomas-the-adam-and-eve-storyuncensored-pdfSome of my video is based on this uncensored book, Originally censored by the CIA. Also, please check out my Blog at https://thegsmprepper.com/ and sign up for updates. Thanks, Dennis
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