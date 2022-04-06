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EntertheStars: Umbrella Jab Van Grab in SIRI Movie KIMI #shorts [05.04.2022]
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21 views • April 06, 2022
Kimi (2022) - IMDb https://www.imdb.com/title/tt14128670/
During the COVID-19 pandemic in Seattle, an agoraphobic tech worker discovers evidence of a violent crime while reviewing a data stream, and is met with resistance and bureaucracy when she tries reporting it to her company. To get involved, she realizes she must face her greatest fear by venturing out of her apartment and into the city streets, which are filled with protestors after the city council passes a law restricting the movements of the homeless population.
4,354 views Apr 5, 2022
EntertheStars
106K subscribers
https://youtu.be/G-A2m7DnMO4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
During the COVID-19 pandemic in Seattle, an agoraphobic tech worker discovers evidence of a violent crime while reviewing a data stream, and is met with resistance and bureaucracy when she tries reporting it to her company. To get involved, she realizes she must face her greatest fear by venturing out of her apartment and into the city streets, which are filled with protestors after the city council passes a law restricting the movements of the homeless population.
4,354 views Apr 5, 2022
EntertheStars
106K subscribers
https://youtu.be/G-A2m7DnMO4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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