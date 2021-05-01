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Hello UFO Series Trailer (2021 UFO Documentary Series)
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31 views • May 01, 2021
Hello UFO is s new documentary series about the daylight UFO footage of videographer Les Murzsa. Largely based in Vancouver BC Canada, it features some of the best UFO footage the world has never seen. Spheres, flying saucers, flying serpents and flying humanoid Quetzalcoatl.
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