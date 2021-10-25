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Epstein COVERUP CONTINUES! - Government COMPLICIT In MASS Trafficking Of Children!
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421 views • October 25, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the continuing story of the Jeffrey Epstein coverup as medias around the world continue to refuse to cover the story as more and more information comes out.
It is quite clear that Jeffrey Epstein was a government agent alongside Ghislaine Maxwell. They worked for the US government and the Israeli government. This is how Epstein received a plea deal in the earlier case which involved a Trump lawyer and help from the Clinton family.
As an agent, Epstein would get powerful men and in some case women on camera with underage girls and boys. This allowed the government to utilize blackmail to force nearly all politicians in most countries to tow the line of the establishment no matter what the ideology.
After being exposed, Epstein was to testify against Clinton and other powerful people. He was then allegedly found hung in his cell. This lead to the "Epstein Didn't Kill Himself" meme going viral. While many would blurt out "Epstein Didn't Kill Himself" on television in 2019, the story has vanished in recent days despite massive revelations including the fact that he has giant computer rooms the size of houses keeping tabs on everyone on his Zorro Ranch in New Mexico.
The story continues to get more and more strange.
New documents are about to come out, but it's unlikely we will see anything of value in these documents as it's clear this has been entirely covered up.
Meanwhile, people like Peter Nygard face life in prison and more and more are being exposed, but few want to acknowledge it.
Stay tuned as we continue to cover these issues closely!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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World Alternative Media
2021
http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
And visit The Dollar Vigilante's site for articles, videos and investment tips:
https://dollarvigilante.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the continuing story of the Jeffrey Epstein coverup as medias around the world continue to refuse to cover the story as more and more information comes out.
It is quite clear that Jeffrey Epstein was a government agent alongside Ghislaine Maxwell. They worked for the US government and the Israeli government. This is how Epstein received a plea deal in the earlier case which involved a Trump lawyer and help from the Clinton family.
As an agent, Epstein would get powerful men and in some case women on camera with underage girls and boys. This allowed the government to utilize blackmail to force nearly all politicians in most countries to tow the line of the establishment no matter what the ideology.
After being exposed, Epstein was to testify against Clinton and other powerful people. He was then allegedly found hung in his cell. This lead to the "Epstein Didn't Kill Himself" meme going viral. While many would blurt out "Epstein Didn't Kill Himself" on television in 2019, the story has vanished in recent days despite massive revelations including the fact that he has giant computer rooms the size of houses keeping tabs on everyone on his Zorro Ranch in New Mexico.
The story continues to get more and more strange.
New documents are about to come out, but it's unlikely we will see anything of value in these documents as it's clear this has been entirely covered up.
Meanwhile, people like Peter Nygard face life in prison and more and more are being exposed, but few want to acknowledge it.
Stay tuned as we continue to cover these issues closely!
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
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JOIN US On Flote:
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JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
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JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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