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Rep. Greene explains what led to 'unusually cruel' report on D.C. jail
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150 views • December 10, 2021
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene explains how she became aware of the reported abuses of January 6 prisoners at the D.C. jail and how it led her to release the report she's calling "unusually cruel," which documents their treatment. One America's John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.
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